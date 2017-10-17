FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Solid company results help European shares stay near highs
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 4 days ago

Solid company results help European shares stay near highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher in early deals on Tuesday, supported by solid earning updates including from food group Danone and education group Pearson.

Credit Suisse was also in the spotlight with its shares rising 1.6 percent on reports that activist investor RBR Capital has launched a campaign to break up the Swiss investment bank after building up a small stake in it.

By 0707 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent, staying close to the four month highs hit in the previous session.

UK’s FTSE however fell 0.1 percent before inflation data and a testimony by BOE Governor Mark Carney later in the day, while Spain’s IBEX also slipped as worries over the crisis in Catalonia persisted.

Danone rose 2.2 percent after the world’s largest yoghurt maker posted a better-than-expected 4.7 percent rise in underlying third-quarter sales, while Person soared 7.1 percent after predicting that full-year operating profit in the top half of its forecast range.

According to the latest Lipper report, STOXX 600 third-quarter earnings are expected to increase 5.3 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, éditing by Julien Ponthus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.