UPDATE 1-European shares dip as Paddy Power, PostNL losses outweigh strong miners

* STOXX 600 down 0.1 pct at close

* Miners gain 1.7 pct as copper, iron ore rise

* Paddy Power sinks on CEO departure

* Regulatory changes weigh on PostNL full-year forecast

* Full euro strength impact to materialise in Q3 (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

By Helen Reid and Kit Rees

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Declines in shares of PostNL , Paddy Power Betfair and health companies outweighed strong basic resources and energy stocks on Monday, sending European shares down after robust gains in the previous session.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.1 percent lower, having enjoyed its strongest day in three weeks on Friday as the euro fell, helping dollar-earning firms make gains.

Euro zone blue chips also slipped 0.1 percent, while Germany’s DAX fell 0.3 percent and British stocks climbed 0.3 percent.

Some investors warned the full impact of a stronger euro on European equities could be yet to come.

“The euro is likely to have an impact in the third quarter, with a 10 percent appreciation of the euro lowering earnings per share by around 5 percent,” said Valentin Bissat, senior strategist at Mirabaud Asset Management.

Among the day’s biggest movers, PostNL fell 5.1 percent after the Dutch postal company said full-year profits would come in at the lower end of expectations due to regulatory changes.

Gambling firm Paddy Power Betfair lost more than 5.2 percent after the company said CEO Breon Corcoran would step down, though it named a new CEO to succeed him.

At the sector level, falls in defensive healthcare stocks were the biggest negative, while miners provided the strongest support for benchmark indexes, up 1.7 percent as copper and iron ore prices climbed.

ArcelorMittal, Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Glencore were among top European gainers, up between 2.3 and 4.7 percent.

Energy stocks were 0.1 percent higher.

Of the two-thirds of MSCI Europe companies which have reported quarterly results, 61 percent have either met or beaten expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Energy companies have seen the strongest results so far, with 82 percent beating analyst estimates, while only 41 percent of industrials have beaten expectations.

”We are seeing big rebounds in energy and materials,“ said Alex Dryden, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. ”On a year-on-year basis we have seen some stabilisation in commodities, which is really a base effect because of the weakness of 2016.

“I don’t see huge upside in this commodities rally, but I acknowledge the strength of the numbers coming out of this space,” Dryden added.

Banco BPM jumped 2.5 percent, among the top-gaining euro zone banks, after the Italian lender agreed the sale of its asset manager Aletti to Anima for $1.3 billion. (Reporting by Helen Reid & Kit Rees; Editing by David Holmes)