Britain, Iberia set for cooler than normal Oct-Dec -The Weather Company

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain and Iberia are set to experience lower than average temperatures on aggregate over October to December, while above normal temperatures are expected across the eastern half of Europe and western Russia, The Weather Company said on Tuesday.

“The September pattern, with cooler weather across much of the mainland and Scandinavian ridging driving warm/dry conditions across much of northern/eastern Europe, is expected to persist into October,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.

“While it is still quite early, we expect a higher frequency of cold spells this winter across northern/western Europe, especially later in the winter,” he added.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors. OCTOBER: Nordics – Warmer than normal UK – Slightly cooler than normal Northern mainland – Warmer than normal east, cooler west Southern mainland - Warmer than normal east, cooler west NOVEMBER: Nordics – Warmer than normal UK - Warmer than normal Northern mainland - Warmer than normal Southern mainland –Warmer than normal west, cooler east DECEMBER: Nordics – Cooler than normal west, warmer than normal east UK – Colder than normal Northern mainland – Warmer than normal east, cooler west Southern mainland –Warmer than normal east, cooler west (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)