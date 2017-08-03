German day-ahead power drops 19 pct on wind forecasts

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bearish weather data pressured German spot prices in the European wholesale market on Thursday, as wind power output from turbines in Germany looked set to rise by a third day-on-day.

The baseload delivery price for Friday in Germany dropped by 19 percent to 22.25 euros ($26.37) a megawatt hour (MWh) .

Thomson Reuters data showed wind turbine output in Germany is due to rise to 15.9 gigawatts (GW) from 10.6 GW, with nuclear and other thermal generation supply seen flat while demand is easing.

Consumption is due to decline by 1.6 GW in Germany and by 1.1 GW in France day-on-day to Friday, ahead of the weekend, while further falls in power usage are on the cards for next week in the middle of the summer holiday season.