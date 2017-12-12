FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian bad loan sales seen reaching 70 bln euros in 2018- PwC
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 3:31 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Italian bad loan sales seen reaching 70 bln euros in 2018- PwC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* Sales of bad bank loans in Italy could reach 70 billion euros ($82 billion) next year after totalling more than 60 billion euros so far in 2017, consultancy PwC said in a report

* The estimate for next year includes a record 26 billion euro disposal which bailed-out bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is working on but has yet to finalise

* PwC sees 250 billion euros in impaired bank debts in Italy at the end of the year on a pro-forma basis, of which 151 billion euros are to borrowers who defaulted or are deemed insolvent, while 93 billion euros are so-called unlikely-to-pay loans

$1 = 0.8521 euros Reporting by Andrea Mandala; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
