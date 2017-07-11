FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Carige aims to sell further 1.2 bln euros in bad loans this year
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 11, 2017 / 3:13 PM / a month ago

Carige aims to sell further 1.2 bln euros in bad loans this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Banca Carige aims to offload a further 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 bln) in bad loans this year as the Italian bank's newly appointed boss works to comply with regulatory demands to shed soured debts.

Following a state rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and the liquidation of two ailing regional lenders, Genoa-based Carige has come into focus as Italy's remaining large problem bank.

Carige approved a 938 million euro bad loan sale last week. It said on Tuesday it aimed to complete that transaction by the end of July so as to give investors access to a new bad loan portfolio this month with a view to closing the sale this year.

The lender, which is set to raise up to 500 million euros in a share issue this year under new CEO Paolo Fiorentino, said it would merge its Cesare Ponti private banking unit into Banca Carige by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Ladini)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.