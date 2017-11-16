Carige board meeting suspended, to resume in the evening-source

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The board of Banca Carige has suspended an extraordinary meeting called after the Italian lender failed to secure backing from banks on a vital cash call and will resume it in the evening, a source close to the matter said.

Carige said earlier on Thursday it had been unable to finalise an accord with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Barclays over a commitment to take on any unsold shares in its 560 million euro stock issue.

The source said the goal was now to seek to widen the consortium. The three banks were not immediately available for comment.

Separately, Italy’s stock exchange said it had extended the suspension of trading in Carige’s shares until markets closed. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)