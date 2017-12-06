Carige's cash call met with good response - sources

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Only a “very small” portion of a vital cash call by Banca Carige has been left unsubscribed by the Italian bank’s shareholders, a source familiar with the matter said.

Another two sources close to the deal said the capital raising had gone well.

Shareholders had until Wednesday to exercise their rights to buy new shares in the Genoa-based bank for up to 500 million euros ($590 million).

Carige had to raise capital by the end of the year to comply with European Central Bank demands and avoid being wound down. ($1 = 0.8477 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)