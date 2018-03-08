FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 3:19 PM / a day ago

Creval has commitments for 150 mln euros on unsold shares in cash call-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Creval has investors lined up to take on 150 million euro in shares left unsold in a 700 million euro ($864 million) cash call that ends on Thursday, a source close to the matter said confirming a press report.

The mid-sized Italian lender launched last month a new share issue attempting to raise eight times its market value to restructure and prepare for a possible merger.

$1 = 0.8098 euros Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Luca Trogni

