March 8, 2018 / 5:55 PM / a day ago

Italy's Creval says 700 mln euro cash call was 83 pct subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Creval said on Thursday shareholders had taken up 83 percent of a 700 million euro ($862 million) share issue it launched to fund a restructuring.

The bank said it would offer from March 13 rights left unsubscribed to buy new shares for the remaining 118 million euros.

In any case, the bank already has in place accords with shareholders to take on unsold shares for 150 million euros, a source familiar with the matter said earlier on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8123 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

