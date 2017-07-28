CORRECTED-Italy passes Monte dei Paschi state rescue into law

(Corrects second paragraph to show that overall recapitalisation is worth 8.3 bln euros)

ROME, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy published a decree on Friday authorising a state recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, formally bringing the rescue of the country's fourth-biggest bank into effect.

The rescue will include a new share issue for 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) as part of a debt-to-equity swap, and the state will plough in a further 3.85 billion euros, the text published on the official legislative website showed.

The Treasury will pay 6.49 euros for each Monte dei Paschi share while subordinated bondholders, whose debt is being converted into equity as part of the bailout, will receive shares in the Tuscan bank at 8.65 euros each, the text showed.