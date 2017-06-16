Italy's Padoan confident will reach positive solution soon on Veneto banks

LUXEMBOURG, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Finance Minister said on Friday he was confident a positive solution can soon be reached with the European Union for two ailing banks from the Veneto region.

Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza are seeking public and private support to avoid liquidation.

"We are working hard and effectively with the concerned EU authorities and I am confident a solution can be reached soon," Pier Carlo Padoan told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)