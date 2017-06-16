FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Italy considers suspension of Veneto Banca bond repayment - source
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 16, 2017 / 8:21 AM / 2 months ago

Italy considers suspension of Veneto Banca bond repayment - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - The Italian government is considering intervening to prevent troubled lender Veneto Banca from having to repay 86 million euros ($96 million) worth of subordinated bonds due to mature next week, a source said on Friday.

The cabinet will discuss the matter later on Friday, the source added. If Veneto Banca were to honour the repayment, it could anger other bondholders who risk bearing large losses under the rules of any future bailout of the lender. ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.