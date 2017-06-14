FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 2 months ago

Italy confirms Veneto banks will not face "bail-in" - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Minister confirmed on Wednesday that the rescue of struggling lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will not involve a "bail-in" that would lead to losses for senior bondholders and depositors.

"I confirm what I said yesterday, regarding the positive state of the negotiations and the absence of the risk of bail-in," Padoan said during question time in the lower house of parliament.

Padoan said on Tuesday that he was "close" to putting together a rescue plan for the two regional banks and that negotiations with European regulators were "encouraging".

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie

