FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Financials
February 23, 2018 / 9:33 AM / a day ago

EU rules on NPLs to give banks 8 years to write down secured loans- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A draft proposal by the European Commission to tackle the bloc’s stock of bad bank loans gives lenders eight years to write down impaired debts backed by collateral, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Confirming a press report in Italian daily Il Messaggero, the source said the percentage of writedowns required every year once a loan is classed as non-performing would rise gradually over time.

The source added the draft envisaged gradual writedowns over two years for unsecured loans, of which 35 percent in the first year.

The EU Commission was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.