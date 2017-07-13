German Bund yields rise back above 0.50 percent on WSJ's ECB report

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield gave up all of its early falls and was back above 0.50 percent on Thursday after a report that the ECB is likely to signal in September that its asset purchase programme will be gradually wound down next year.

According to a report in the Wall Street Jounal, the European Central Bank will signal a tweak to its policy outlook at the September 7 meeting.

Bonds across the euro zone came under fresh selling pressure after the report, with German Bund yields coming off a one-week low hit earlier in the session and then turning higher on the day at 0.52 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)