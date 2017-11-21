French-German bond yield spread at tightest in eight years

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The gap between French and German borrowing costs on Tuesday narrowed to its tightest level since before the euro zone debt crisis of 2010-2012.

France’s 10-year government bond yield spread over Germany narrowed to 17 basis points on Tuesday morning, a level last seen in August 2009; well before a series of sovereign debt crises hit the single currency bloc.

Traders have in recent times cited international interest in French government bonds and optimism over the future of the euro zone as reasons behind the tightening spread. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)