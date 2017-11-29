German Bund yields extend rise after inflation data

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A selloff in German government bonds accelerated on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected inflation numbers, putting yields on track for their biggest one-day rise in almost three weeks.

German inflation accelerated ahead of expectations in November, the Federal Statistics Office said, with consumer prices rising 1.8 percent year-on-year, compared to the 1.7 percent forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

German 10-year bond yields rose to a session high of 0.38 pct after the data. They were up 4 basis points on the day, and set for the biggest one-day jump since Nov. 9, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)