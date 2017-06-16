FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek 10-year bond yield hits lowest in nearly a month on debt deal
June 16, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 2 months ago

Greek 10-year bond yield hits lowest in nearly a month on debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Greece's 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest in almost a month on Friday, after euro zone governments threw the country a credit lifeline worth 8.5 billion euros and sketched new detail on possible debt relief.

Ten-year government bond yields edged down 7 basis points to as low as 5.78 percent, the lowest since May 23. More broadly, Greek bond yields were down 2-10 bps on the day .

The deal between Greece and its creditors late on the Thursday was broadly in line with expectations and allows the indebted country to avoid a default on bailout repayments due next month.

Some analysts said it could open the door for the European Central Bank to start buying Greek government bonds under its stimulus scheme in the coming weeks, and possibly pave the way for a return to markets.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie

