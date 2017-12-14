FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bond yields fall to lowest in almost a decade
December 14, 2017

Greek bond yields fall to lowest in almost a decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s 10-year government bond yield extended recent sharp falls on Thursday to touch its lowest level in almost a decade.

Earlier this month, Greece and its euro zone creditors reached a preliminary agreement on reforms Athens needs to roll out under its bailout programme, while economic data has proved stronger than expected.

Greece’s 10-year bond yield dipped to around 4.15 percent , its lowest level since early January 2008. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin and Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

