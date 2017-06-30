Bund yields set for biggest one-week jump since Dec 2015

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield touched its highest level since March on Friday and was set for its biggest one-week jump in roughly 1-1/2 years as the European Central Bank is seen moving a step closer to unwinding its massive monetary stimulus.

Government bond yields across the euro zone have risen sharply this week after comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi on Tuesday were viewed as paving the way for policy tweaks in the months ahead.

Germany's Bund yield extended its ascent in early Friday trade to 0.467 percent, the highest level since March 21. It is up 21 basis points this week and on track for its biggest weekly rise since December 2015. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones)