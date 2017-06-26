FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations highest in almost 2 weeks
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 26, 2017 / 12:15 PM / a month ago

Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations highest in almost 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - A closely-tracked gauge of the market's long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone rose to its highest level in almost two weeks on Monday, reflecting a recovery in battered oil prices.

The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, which is followed by the European Central Bank, rose to as high as 1.5497 percent.

Inflation expectations in the single currency bloc tend to move closely with oil prices and the breakeven forward is up roughly 5 basis points from 2017 lows hit last week as crude tumbled to multi-month lows.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.