Gauge of long-term euro zone inflation hits 11-month high

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone rose to its highest level in about eleven months on Monday, as optimism around economic growth and higher oil prices boosts expectations for a pick up in price pressures.

The five-year, five-year, breakeven forward rate -- a measure closely tracked by the European Central Bank -- rose to 1.7520 percent, a level not seen since February 20.

Stronger economic growth in the euro zone, a signs of a pick up in U.S. inflation and rising in oil prices have all boosted expectations for a rise in euro zone inflation in coming months, which in turn could encourage the European Central Bank to end monetary stimulus.