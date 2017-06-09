FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian bond yields fall after Renzi says pessimistic over electoral reform deal
June 9, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 2 months ago

Italian bond yields fall after Renzi says pessimistic over electoral reform deal

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell on Friday after the head of the country's ruling Democratic Party, Matteo Renzi, said he was pessimistic over the chances of reaching a new cross-party pact on a reform of the electoral law.

His comments came a day after a deal between Italy's top four parties unravelled in parliament, sparking a scaling back of expectations for early elections in the euro zone's third biggest economy.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell as much as 5 basis points to 2.097 percent, its lowest level in almost two weeks. That followed a slide of around 12 basis points on Thursday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)

