15 days ago
EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Belgium and Italy expected to sell bonds next week
#Markets News
July 21, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 15 days ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Belgium and Italy expected to sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Belgium and Italy are the two countries in the euro zone expected to auction government bonds in the week ahead.

* Belgium is scheduled to hold a sale of government bonds on Monday, with Commerzbank forecasting the size of the debt sale to be in a range of 2.2 to 2.8 billion euros.

* On Wednesday, Italy is scheduled to sell inflation-linked bonds.

* Italy returns to the market on Friday when it is expected to auction medium-to-long-term bonds. Details of this auction are expected to be announced on Monday.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe

