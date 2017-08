LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Austria and Germany are the euro zone countries scheduled to hold auctions in the euro area in the week ahead.

* On Tuesday, Austria will sell 1.1 billion euros in bonds by reopening bonds maturing in 2047 and 2023.

* Germany on Wednesday is set to auction 4 billion euros of five-year bonds.

* Analysts at Commerzbank said Portugal may also come to the market next week with a sale of medium-to-long-dated debt. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)