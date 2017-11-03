EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Austria, Germany, Ireland sell bonds next week

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Austria, Germany and Ireland are the euro zone countries scheduled to sell government debt in the coming week, while analysts say a debt sale by Portugal is also a possibility.
* Austria will issue 1.15 billion euros in bonds by reopening 2027 and 2022 issues in an auction on Tuesday.
* Also on Tuesday, Germany sells 500 million euros of inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030.
* Germany, the region’s benchmark bond issuer, returns on Wednesday with a 3 billion euro sale of five-year bonds.
* Ireland is scheduled to hold a bond sale on Thursday, details of which are expected to be released on Monday.
* Analysts say Portugal could also come to the market with a sale of five and 10-year bonds.
Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie