EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Austria, Germany, Ireland sell bonds next week
#Ireland
November 3, 2017 / 11:01 AM / Updated a day ago

EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Austria, Germany, Ireland sell bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Austria, Germany and Ireland are the euro zone countries scheduled to sell government debt in the coming week, while analysts say a debt sale by Portugal is also a possibility.

* Austria will issue 1.15 billion euros in bonds by reopening 2027 and 2022 issues in an auction on Tuesday.

* Also on Tuesday, Germany sells 500 million euros of inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030.

* Germany, the region’s benchmark bond issuer, returns on Wednesday with a 3 billion euro sale of five-year bonds.

* Ireland is scheduled to hold a bond sale on Thursday, details of which are expected to be released on Monday.

* Analysts say Portugal could also come to the market with a sale of five and 10-year bonds.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
