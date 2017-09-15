EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Five euro zone countries to sell bonds next week

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Slovakia, Belgium, Germany, France and Spain are the euro zone countries scheduled to hold bond auctions next week.
* On Monday, Slovakia will offer two bonds due in 2024 and 2037.
* Belgium is also expected to hold an auction on Monday.
* Germany auctions 2 billion euros of 30-year bonds on Wednesday.
* On Thursday, France will auction 6-7 billion euros of medium-term government bonds and 1.5-2 billion euros of inflation-linked bonds.
* Spain also holds an auction on Thursday, with details expected to be released on Monday.
Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan