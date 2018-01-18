Spain/German bond yield gap at tightest since August on talk of ratings upgrade

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields moved to their tightest level over German peers in over five months on Thursday, a move analysts attributed to speculation over a potential ratings upgrade for Spain by Fitch Ratings.

Fitch is due to review Spain’s credit rating late on Friday and many analysts believe the agency could upgrade Spain, which is currently rated BBB+, helped by a strengthening economy and fading political risks.

The gap between Spanish and German 10-year government bond yields narrowed to 96 basis points, its tightest level since August 2017 . (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)