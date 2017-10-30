Spanish markets buoyed as poll puts Catalan secessionists behind

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s government borrowing costs fell on Monday and its main stock index was set to open higher after a weekend poll showed Catalan secessionists may lose their majority in regional elections scheduled for December.

The poll published on Sunday, the first since Madrid called the election on Friday to try to resolve the country’s worst political crisis in four decades, had a small lead for political parties opposing a split by Catalonia from Spain.

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 3 basis points to 1.55 percent in early trading on Monday, outperforming most of their euro zone peers.

Spain’s IBEX futures opened 1.2 percent higher on Monday. Spanish stocks have been shaken by the political crisis, with bank stocks in particular seeing heavy losses as investors’ confidence in the country wavered.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters of a unified Spain filled Barcelona’s streets on Sunday in one of the biggest shows of force yet by the so-called silent majority that has watched as regional political leaders push for Catalan independence. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julien Ponthus)