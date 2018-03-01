US/German 2-yr bond yield gap at its widest since 1997

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The gap between short-dated borrowing costs in the United States and Germany was at its widest in over 20 years on Thursday as the monetary policy outlooks for the two regions diverge.

In the U.S., new Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell this week vowed to stick with a plan to gradually raise interest rates, while in the euro zone slowing inflation is underlining the European Central Bank’s caution in removing stimulus.

The U.S./Germany 2-year bond yield spread widened to 281 basis points, the largest gap since April 1997.

The 10-year“transatlantic spread” was at 221 bps, close to its widest in over a year. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Ediing by Dhara Ranasinghe)