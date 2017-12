LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro area rose to a 10-month high on Tuesday, reflecting expectations that U.S. lawmakers would pass tax legislation this week that could boost inflation and growth.

The five-year, five-year breakeven inflation forward, tracked by the European Central Bank, rose to 1.7340 percent , its highest level since late February. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Fanny Potkin)