German 2-year bond yields hit 6-1/2 month highs

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s 2-year government bond yield rose to its highest level in more than 6 months on Wednesday, as bond investors position for a possible change in the European Central Bank’s ultra-easy monetary policy stance in the months ahead.

Analyst expectations for an ECB interest-rate hike in the middle of next year are roughly in line with the ECB’s own guidance, German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in an interview published late on Tuesday.

In early Wednesday trade, the 2-year German Schatz yield touched minus 0.57 percent, its highest level in around 6-1/2 months. Other euro zone bond yields also crept higher. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)