FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German bond yield curve flattest in more than two months
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
business
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 22, 2017 / 7:33 AM / in a day

German bond yield curve flattest in more than two months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The bond yield curve in Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark government bond issuer, flattened to its lowest in more than two months on Wednesday, reflecting a broader trend in major world markets.

Germany’s 30-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to 1.13 percent, its lowest level since early September. That pushed the gap over short-dated bond yields to around 182 basis points -- also the lowest since early September.

The move follows a flattening in the U.S. Treasury yield curve as investors price in the expectation of higher U.S. interest rates over the short-term, but low inflation over the long term. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.