Germany's 2 year bond yields hits 3 month low
December 7, 2017 / 7:34 AM / a day ago

Germany's 2 year bond yields hits 3 month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German 2-year bond yields fell to a three month-low on Thursday in early trading, reflecting strong demand for safe haven debt against a backdrop of global political uncertainty.

The German 2-year bond yield fell to as low as -0.793 percent, down to just over one basis point on the day. German 10-year bond yields were a touch higher at 0.31 percent, but holding close to three months low hit in the previous session. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

