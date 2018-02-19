FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 8:02 AM / a day ago

Greek bond yields fall after Fitch ratings upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields fell in early trading on Monday after a ratings upgrade from Fitch that highlighted improving sentiment towards the indebted southern European state.

The ratings agency upgraded Greece’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to ‘B’ from ‘B-’ and kept its outlook positive.

Fitch said general government debt sustainability would improve on sustained economic growth and reduced political risks.

Greece’s five-year bond yield was down 5 basis points at 3.395 percent early on Monday, outperforming euro zone peers. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

