Greek consumer price inflation slows down to 0.5 pct in October
November 9, 2017

Greek consumer price inflation slows down to 0.5 pct in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate slowed down in October, statistics service ELSTAT
data showed on Thursday.
    The reading in October was 0.5 percent from 1.0 percent in
September. The data also showed the headline consumer price
index was 0.7 percent year-on-year from 1.0 percent in the
previous month.
    Consumer prices were led higher by alcoholic beverages,
tobacco, hotels and restaurants, the data showed.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year on year
decline. It emerged from deflation in June 2016.

    
 KEY FIGURES      OCT    SEPT   AUG  JULY   JUNE
 EU harmonised    0.5    1.0    0.6  0.9    0.9
 CPI y/y          0.7    1.0    0.9  1.0    1.0
 
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

