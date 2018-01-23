FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 3:04 PM / a day ago

Euro zone consumer confidence jumps more than expected in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected in January, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Tuesday, further underlining the momentum in the economy that is growing at its fastest in a decade.

The Commission said consumer confidence in the 19 countries sharing the euro in January rose to 1.3 points from 0.5 points in December, well above market consensus of a rise to 0.6.

In the wider European Union, confidence jumped 1.0 point to 0.4 points, the Commission said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

