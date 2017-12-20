Euro zone current account surplus narrows as net exports fall

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s current account surplus narrowed in October as its net exports of goods fell slightly, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday.

The currency bloc recorded a surplus of 30.8 billion euros ($36.48 billion) in October, compared to 39.2 billion euros one month earlier, the data showed.

On a cumulative basis, the euro zone’s current account surplus was equal to 3.2 percent of its gross domestic product in the first 10 months of 2017.

