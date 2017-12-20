FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Euro zone current account surplus narrows as net exports fall
#Financials
December 20, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 6 days ago

RPT-Euro zone current account surplus narrows as net exports fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s current account surplus narrowed in October as its net exports of goods fell slightly, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday.

The currency bloc recorded a surplus of 30.8 billion euros ($36.48 billion) in October, compared to 39.2 billion euros one month earlier, the data showed.

On a cumulative basis, the euro zone’s current account surplus was equal to 3.2 percent of its gross domestic product in the first 10 months of 2017.

To read more about the euro zone’s current account:

here ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
