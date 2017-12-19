FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus appoints seven international banks to develop secondary bond market
December 19, 2017 / 11:07 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Cyprus appoints seven international banks to develop secondary bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cyprus has appointed seven international investment banks to develop its secondary sovereign bond market, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The banks are Barclays Bank, Citi, Goldman Sachs , HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale.

“The banks will be asked to take on the role of lead manager in the Republic’s syndications in the international market and will work closely with the (Public Debt Management Office) in order to further develop a well-functioning and efficient secondary market for the sovereign bonds of the Republic of Cyprus,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Michele Kambas)

