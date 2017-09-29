FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High NPLs weakest link in Cypriot economy, says EC, ECB
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 29, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 20 days ago

High NPLs weakest link in Cypriot economy, says EC, ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cyprus’s economic recovery has been robust but reform momentum needs to be maintained following an international bailout in 2013, the European Commission and the European Central Bank said on Friday.

A high level of non-performing loans in the Cypriot banking system was a key vulnerability of the island’s economy, the two institutions said in a statement, concluding the third post-programme surveillance mission.

Cyprus, one of the smallest members of the euro zone, required an international bailout in early 2013 following fiscal slippage and massive exposure of its banking sector to indebted Greece. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.