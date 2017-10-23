TABLE- Euro zone deficit and debt data for 2016 - Eurostat

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released on Monday the second notification of data on the aggregated euro zone budget deficit and debt for 2016: 2013 2014 2015 2016 Euro area (EA19) GDP market prices (mp) (million euro) 9 934 758 10 157 540 10 515 065 10 788 775 Government deficit (-) / surplus (+) (million euro) -302 105 -260 039 -218 795 -166 351 (% of GDP) -3.0 -2.6 -2.1 -1.5 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 49.8 49.2 48.3 47.6 Government revenue (% of GDP) 46.7 46.7 46.2 46.1 Government debt (million euro) 9 074 248 9 328 914 9 455 587 9 592 515 (% of GDP) 91.3 91.8 89.9 88.9 EU28 GDP market prices (mp) (million euro) 13 577 229 14 044 108 14 797 378 14 904 722 Government deficit (-) / surplus (+) (million euro) -449 200 -415 580 -351 864 -249 437 (% of GDP) -3.3 -3.0 -2.4 -1.7 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 48.6 48.0 47.0 46.3 Government revenue (% of GDP) 45.3 45.0 44.6 44.7 Government debt (million euro) 11 618 770 12 144 427 12 503 497 12 402 058 (% of GDP) 85.6 86.5 84.5 83.2 2013 2014 2015 2016 Belgium GDP mp (million 392 340 400 288 410 435 423 048 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -12 310 -12 233 -10 145 -10 531 surplus (+) euro) (% of -3.1 -3.1 -2.5 -2.5 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 55.8 55.2 53.8 53.2 GDP) Government revenue (% of 52.7 52.1 51.3 50.7 GDP) Government debt (million 413 727 427 504 434 898 447 216 euro) (% of 105.5 106.8 106.0 105.7 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 8 600 8 956 8 547 8 546 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.0 Bulgaria GDP mp (million 82 166 83 634 88 571 94 130 BGN) Government deficit (-) / (million -296 -4 561 -1 421 -36 surplus (+) BGN) (% of -0.4 -5.5 -1.6 0.0 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 37.6 42.1 40.7 35.0 GDP) Government revenue (% of 37.2 36.6 39.1 34.9 GDP) Government debt (million 13 978 22 554 23 024 27 322 BGN) (% of 17.0 27.0 26.0 29.0 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 0 0 0 0 lending BGN) (% of GDP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Czech Republic GDP mp (million 4 098 4 313 4 595 4 773 CZK) 128 789 783 240 Government deficit (-) / (million -51 129 -83 063 -28 961 34 995 surplus (+) CZK) (% of -1.2 -1.9 -0.6 0.7 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 42.6 42.2 41.7 39.4 GDP) Government revenue (% of 41.4 40.3 41.1 40.1 GDP) Government debt (million 1 840 1 819 1 836 1 754 CZK) 412 098 255 883 (% of 44.9 42.2 40.0 36.8 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 0 0 0 0 lending CZK) (% of GDP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Denmark GDP mp (million 1 929 1 977 2 027 2 064 DKK) 677 255 171 847 Government deficit (-) / (million -23 845 21 079 -35 609 -12 890 surplus (+) DKK) (% of -1.2 1.1 -1.8 -0.6 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 55.8 55.3 54.8 53.5 GDP) Government revenue (% of 54.6 56.4 53.1 52.9 GDP) Government debt (million 849 938 869 605 801 455 778 502 DKK) (% of 44.0 44.0 39.5 37.7 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 2 984 2 977 2 985 2 974 lending DKK) (% of GDP) 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 Germany GDP mp (million 2 826 2 932 3 043 3 144 euro) 240 470 650 050 Government deficit (-) / (million -3 967 9 535 19 397 25 674 surplus (+) euro) (% of -0.1 0.3 0.6 0.8 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 44.7 44.3 43.9 44.2 GDP) Government revenue (% of 44.5 44.6 44.5 45.0 GDP) Government debt (million 2 186 2 186 2 156 2 140 euro) 643 954 645 009 (% of 77.4 74.6 70.9 68.1 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 67 024 69 804 66 764 66 751 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.1 2013 2014 2015 2016 Estonia GDP mp (million 18 932 19 766 20 348 21 098 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -32 134 14 -61 surplus (+) euro) (% of -0.2 0.7 0.1 -0.3 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 38.5 38.4 40.2 40.6 GDP) Government revenue (% of 38.3 39.1 40.3 40.3 GDP) Government debt (million 1 924 2 108 2 035 1 987 euro) (% of 10.2 10.7 10.0 9.4 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 458 485 455 455 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.4 2.5 2.2 2.2 Ireland GDP mp (million 180 298 194 537 262 037 275 567 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -11 019 -7 099 -4 969 -1 907 surplus (+) euro) (% of -6.1 -3.6 -1.9 -0.7 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 40.2 37.5 28.8 27.1 GDP) Government revenue (% of 34.1 33.9 26.9 26.4 GDP) Government debt (million 215 296 203 326 201 589 200 592 euro) (% of 119.4 104.5 76.9 72.8 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 347 347 347 347 lending euro) (% of GDP) 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 Greece GDP mp (million 180 654 178 656 176 312 174 199 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -23 774 -6 407 -10 083 790 surplus (+) euro) (% of -13.2 -3.6 -5.7 0.5 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 62.2 50.2 53.8 49.7 GDP) Government revenue (% of 49.0 46.6 48.1 50.2 GDP) Government debt (million 320 509 319 726 311 763 315 036 euro) (% of 177.4 179.0 176.8 180.8 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 0 0 0 0 lending euro) (% of GDP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Spain GDP mp (million 1 025 1 037 1 079 1 118 euro) 693 820 998 522 Government deficit (-) / (million -71 687 -61 942 -57 004 -50 401 surplus (+) euro) (% of -7.0 -6.0 -5.3 -4.5 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 45.6 44.8 43.8 42.2 GDP) Government revenue (% of 38.6 38.9 38.5 37.7 GDP) Government debt (million 979 031 1 041 1 073 1 107 euro) 624 934 205 (% of 95.5 100.4 99.4 99.0 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 29 351 30 575 29 181 29 181 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.9 2.9 2.7 2.6 France GDP mp (million 2 115 2 147 2 194 2 228 euro) 256 609 243 858 Government deficit (-) / (million -87 477 -84 333 -78 832 -75 957 surplus (+) euro) (% of -4.1 -3.9 -3.6 -3.4 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 57.0 57.1 56.7 56.4 GDP) Government revenue (% of 52.9 53.1 53.1 53.0 GDP) Government debt (million 1 954 2 040 2 101 2 150 euro) 941 380 200 950 (% of 92.4 95.0 95.8 96.5 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 50 266 52 362 49 976 49 976 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.2 2013 2014 2015 2016 Croatia GDP mp (million 331 374 331 266 338 975 348 678 HRK) Government deficit (-) / (million -17 517 -17 033 -11 210 -3 155 surplus (+) HRK) (% of -5.3 -5.1 -3.3 -0.9 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 47.7 48.0 47.6 47.2 GDP) Government revenue (% of 42.4 42.9 44.3 46.3 GDP) Government debt (million 270 841 284 183 289 582 289 076 HRK) (% of 81.7 85.8 85.4 82.9 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 0 0 0 0 lending HRK) (% of GDP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Italy GDP mp (million 1 604 1 621 1 652 1 680 euro) 599 827 153 523 Government deficit (-) / (million -47 333 -49 142 -42 702 -41 937 surplus (+) euro) (% of -2.9 -3.0 -2.6 -2.5 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 51.1 50.9 50.2 49.4 GDP) Government revenue (% of 48.1 47.9 47.7 46.9 GDP) Government debt (million 2 070 2 137 2 173 2 218 euro) 228 316 329 471 (% of 129.0 131.8 131.5 132.0 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 44 156 45 998 43 901 43 901 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.6 Cyprus GDP mp (million 18 140 17 606 17 742 18 123 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -931 -1 541 -209 82 surplus (+) euro) (% of -5.1 -8.8 -1.2 0.5 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 41.6 48.2 40.2 38.3 GDP) Government revenue (% of 36.4 39.5 39.0 38.8 GDP) Government debt (million 18 615 18 922 19 072 19 418 euro) (% of 102.6 107.5 107.5 107.1 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 393 362 339 339 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.2 2.1 1.9 1.9 Latvia GDP mp (million 22 787 23 618 24 271 24 866 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -219 -288 -298 9 surplus (+) euro) (% of -1.0 -1.2 -1.2 0.0 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 37.7 38.3 38.5 37.4 GDP) Government revenue (% of 36.8 37.1 37.3 37.4 GDP) Government debt (million 8 893 9 669 8 953 10 092 euro) (% of 39.0 40.9 36.9 40.6 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 0 0 0 0 lending euro) (% of GDP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Lithuania GDP mp (million 34 960 36 568 37 427 38 668 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -912 -226 -92 103 surplus (+) euro) (% of -2.6 -0.6 -0.2 0.3 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 35.5 34.6 34.9 34.2 GDP) Government revenue (% of 32.9 34.0 34.6 34.5 GDP) Government debt (million 13 550 14 825 15 940 15 514 euro) (% of 38.8 40.5 42.6 40.1 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 0 0 0 0 lending euro) (% of GDP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2013 2014 2015 2016 Luxembourg GDP mp (million 46 500 49 993 52 102 53 005 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million 454 672 720 865 surplus (+) euro) (% of 1.0 1.3 1.4 1.6 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 43.3 41.8 41.5 42.1 GDP) Government revenue (% of 44.3 43.1 42.8 43.8 GDP) Government debt (million 11 014 11 330 11 446 11 025 euro) (% of 23.7 22.7 22.0 20.8 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 617 643 614 614 lending euro) (% of GDP) 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.2 Hungary GDP mp (million 30 247 32 591 34 324 35 420 HUF) 077 713 110 320 Government deficit (-) / (million -792 -895 -684 -656 surplus (+) HUF) 769 193 265 528 (% of -2.6 -2.7 -2.0 -1.9 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 49.3 49.5 50.2 46.7 GDP) Government revenue (% of 46.6 46.8 48.2 44.8 GDP) Government debt (million 22 974 24 494 25 654 26 164 HUF) 245 729 043 421 (% of 76.0 75.2 74.7 73.9 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 0 0 0 0 lending HUF) (% of GDP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Malta GDP mp (million 7 642 8 455 9 274 9 943 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -186 -149 -104 113 surplus (+) euro) (% of -2.4 -1.8 -1.1 1.1 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 42.0 41.3 41.2 38.0 GDP) Government revenue (% of 39.5 39.6 40.1 39.2 GDP) Government debt (million 5 227 5 395 5 591 5 728 euro) (% of 68.4 63.8 60.3 57.6 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 223 232 222 222 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.9 2.7 2.4 2.2 Netherlands GDP mp (million 652 748 663 008 683 457 702 euro) 641 Government deficit (-) / (million -15 497 -15 028 -14 019 2 573 surplus (+) euro) (% of -2.4 -2.3 -2.1 0.4 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 46.3 46.2 44.9 43.4 GDP) Government revenue (% of 43.9 43.9 42.8 43.8 GDP) Government debt (million 442 543 450 615 441 401 434 euro) 205 (% of 67.8 68.0 64.6 61.8 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 14 096 14 684 14 015 14 015 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.0 Austria GDP mp (million 323 910 333 063 344 493 353 euro) 297 Government deficit (-) / (million -6 316 -8 944 -3 561 -5 804 surplus (+) euro) (% of -2.0 -2.7 -1.0 -1.6 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 51.6 52.3 51.0 50.7 GDP) Government revenue (% of 49.7 49.6 49.9 49.1 GDP) Government debt (million 262 404 279 036 290 567 295 euro) 245 (% of 81.0 83.8 84.3 83.6 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 6 863 7 149 8 053 8 053 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.1 2.1 2.3 2.3 2013 2014 2015 2016 Poland GDP mp (million 1 656 1 719 1 799 1 858 PLN) 895 769 392 637 Government deficit (-) / (million -68 146 -61 820 -47 489 -45 870 surplus (+) PLN) (% of -4.1 -3.6 -2.6 -2.5 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 42.6 42.3 41.6 41.2 GDP) Government revenue (% of 38.5 38.7 38.9 38.7 GDP) Government debt (million 922 755 863 974 919 588 1 006 PLN) 284 (% of 55.7 50.2 51.1 54.1 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 0 0 0 0 lending PLN) (% of GDP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Portugal GDP mp (million 170 269 173 079 179 809 185 179 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -8 245 -12 402 -7 918 -3 665 surplus (+) euro) (% of -4.8 -7.2 -4.4 -2.0 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 49.9 51.8 48.2 45.0 GDP) Government revenue (% of 45.1 44.6 43.8 43.0 GDP) Government debt (million 219 715 226 029 231 541 240 958 euro) (% of 129.0 130.6 128.8 130.1 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 1 119 1 119 1 119 1 119 lending euro) (% of GDP) 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 Romania GDP mp (million 637 456 668 144 712 659 761 474 RON) Government deficit (-) / (million -13 531 -9 121 -5 537 -22 848 surplus (+) RON) (% of -2.1 -1.4 -0.8 -3.0 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 35.4 34.9 35.7 34.0 GDP) Government revenue (% of 33.3 33.5 34.9 31.0 GDP) Government debt (million 240 777 263 153 270 121 286 303 RON) (% of 37.8 39.4 37.9 37.6 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 0 0 0 0 lending RON) (% of GDP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Slovenia GDP mp (million 36 239 37 615 38 837 40 418 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -5 319 -1 992 -1 122 -754 surplus (+) euro) (% of -14.7 -5.3 -2.9 -1.9 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 59.5 49.6 47.7 45.1 GDP) Government revenue (% of 44.8 44.3 44.9 43.3 GDP) Government debt (million 25 505 30 199 32 063 31 730 euro) (% of 70.4 80.3 82.6 78.5 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 1 162 1 210 1 155 1 155 lending euro) (% of GDP) 3.2 3.2 3.0 2.9 Slovakia GDP mp (million 74 170 76 088 78 896 81 154 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -2 017 -2 056 -2 160 -1 774 surplus (+) euro) (% of -2.7 -2.7 -2.7 -2.2 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 41.4 42.0 45.2 41.5 GDP) Government revenue (% of 38.7 39.3 42.5 39.3 GDP) Government debt (million 40 600 40 725 41 295 42 053 euro) (% of 54.7 53.5 52.3 51.8 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 1 895 1 997 1 881 1 881 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.6 2.6 2.4 2.3 2013 2014 2015 2016 Finland GDP mp (million 203 338 205 474 209 581 215 615 euro) Government deficit (-) / (million -5 315 -6 597 -5 710 -3 769 surplus (+) euro) (% of -2.6 -3.2 -2.7 -1.7 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 57.5 58.1 56.9 55.8 GDP) Government revenue (% of 54.9 54.9 54.2 54.0 GDP) Government debt (million 114 801 123 696 133 235 135 991 euro) (% of 56.5 60.2 63.6 63.1 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 4 432 4 617 4 407 4 407 lending euro) (% of GDP) 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.0 Sweden GDP mp (million 3 769 3 936 4 199 4 404 SEK) 909 840 860 938 Government deficit (-) / (million -51 458 -61 437 6 633 50 479 surplus (+) SEK) (% of -1.4 -1.6 0.2 1.1 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 52.0 51.1 49.6 49.5 GDP) Government revenue (% of 50.6 49.6 49.8 50.6 GDP) Government debt (million 1 537 1 792 1 855 1 858 SEK) 078 832 300 672 (% of 40.8 45.5 44.2 42.2 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 5 321 5 657 5 519 5 749 lending SEK) (% of GDP) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 United Kingdom* GDP mp (million 1 752 1 837 1 888 1 961 GBP) 554 062 737 130 Government deficit (-) / (million -94 736 -100 -80 525 -57 227 surplus (+) GBP) 209 (% of -5.4 -5.5 -4.3 -2.9 GDP) Government expenditure (% of 44.2 43.2 42.4 41.5 GDP) Government revenue (% of 38.8 37.7 38.1 38.6 GDP) Government debt (million 1 499 1 604 1 665 1 731 GBP) 789 784 978 392 (% of 85.6 87.4 88.2 88.3 GDP) memo: intergovernmental (million 3 226 3 226 3 226 3 226 lending GBP) (% of GDP) 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)