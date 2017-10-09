FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone finance ministers back backstop role for ESM bailout fund
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#European Currency News
October 9, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 9 days ago

Euro zone finance ministers back backstop role for ESM bailout fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The chair of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday there was strong support among the bloc’s 19 states to give the euro zone bailout fund a backstop role for the European banking fund, a change that could strengthen financial stability.

Speaking after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg, Jeroen Dijsselbloem also said ministers were willing to discuss new roles for the European Stability Mechanism to prevent crises. Several options remain open on how it could expand its current functions.

Ministers also agreed the ESM should remain outside EU treaties, Dijsselbloem said. This would avoid a change in its governance in the near future that could be rejected by EU voters. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.