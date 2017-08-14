Greek Jan-July govt budget surplus beats target on lower spending

ATHENS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Greece's central government attained a primary budget surplus of 3.05 billion euros ($3.60 billion) in the first seven months of the year, beating its target by 955 million euros thanks to lower spending, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administration. It is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders but indicates the state of the country's finances.

The government's target was for a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 2.09 billion euros for the first seven months of the year.

Net tax revenue came in at 26.3 billion euros, 656 million euros below target, while spending reached 27.5 billion euros, below a target of 28.6 billion euros.

The government is aiming for a general government primary budget surplus of 1.9 percent of GDP this year, based on its medium term fiscal strategy plan. The bailout target is for a primary surplus of 1.75 percent of GDP.