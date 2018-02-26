FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 10:24 AM / a day ago

Greece needs post-bailout safety net, central banker says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Greece will need a financial “saftey net” after its bailout ends in August and should consider a precautionary support programme, the central bank governor said on Monday.

Yannis Stournaras, speaking at an annual shareholder’s meeting, said the precautionary support would help Greece’s funding process.

Greece has received 260 billion euros in financial aid since 2010 and its third bailout expires in August. Some European policymakers believe Athens cannot go it alone without a standby line of credit, something the government is keen to avoid as it would likely come with conditions attached. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulis)

