FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek debt swap offer is debt neutral, says source close to process
Sections
Featured
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
The road to Brexit
Report that Britain will raise Brexit bill offer is speculation, says May's spokesman
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
Sport
Rise in broadcasting income lifts Manchester United revenue
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2017 / 1:36 PM / a day ago

Greek debt swap offer is debt neutral, says source close to process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A Greek offer to swap 20 bonds with 5 new ones will have no impact on the country’s debt levels, a source close to the process said on Wednesday.

Greece has invited private bondholders - holders of debt issued in 2012 in a haircut scheme - to trade them in for 5 new benchmark ones. The cut off date for the offer, which is voluntary, is Nov. 28.

“The transaction is neutral, debt and fiscal wise,” a source close to the process told Reuters. “That was also one of the conditions of lenders.”

“The average maturity of the bonds remains the same, and the debt levels remain the same,” the source said.

Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.