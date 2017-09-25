FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece on path to exit bailout, no more restrictions post-programme- Dijsselbloem
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
September 25, 2017 / 2:01 PM / in 24 days

Greece on path to exit bailout, no more restrictions post-programme- Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Greece is on its way to exit its bailout programme and there will be no further conditions or restrictions after it ends apart from post-programme standard surveillance, Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

“There are no further conditions at the end of the programme, no further restrictions,” he said after a meeting with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos in Athens.

Asked about Germany’s stance, a day after Angela Merkel secured a fourth term as Chancellor, he said he did not expect its position to change in Greek bailout negotiations. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos)

