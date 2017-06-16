FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
ECB needs "more clarity" on debt relief to buy Greek bonds
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 2 months ago

ECB needs "more clarity" on debt relief to buy Greek bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs more clarity on what kind of debt relief Greece will get from its international creditors if it is to buy Greek government bonds as part of its monetary stimulus programme, a source close to the matter said.

Euro zone governments threw Greece another 11th-hour credit lifeline on Thursday but merely sketched possible ways to make the country's debt burden more sustainable.

"It’s a very positive step in the right direction but you need to see more clarity on debt to include Greece in the PSPP," the source said. "We need more specificity on the debt measure."

The ECB has repeatedly said it would need to deem Greek debt sustainable over the long term to include it in its 2.3 trillion euro bond buying programme but this would require relatively specific commitments on easing this debt pile. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.