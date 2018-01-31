FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
January 31, 2018 / 10:25 AM / 2 days ago

INTERVIEW-Greece wants clean break from lenders, preparing its own post bailout plan -FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greece expects to make a clean break with official lenders when its international bailout expires in August and has no reason to seek a precautionary credit line, its finance minister said in an interview.

Instead, Euclid Tsakalotos told Reuters, the country is building up its own protective buffer that, along with unused European bailout funds, would cover Greece “for well over a year”, if needed.

In coming months, he said, the country would be preparing its own post-bailout plan with an emphasis on reforms, social policies and growth.

He also said discussions would soon commence with euro zone lenders on debt relief along the lines of a French proposal to link the level of debt restructuring to economic performance.

“We feel we have built credibility over the last three years,” Tsakalotos said

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

